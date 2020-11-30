Eight Capital Boosts Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) Price Target to C$4.00

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark increased their price target on Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.00 price target on Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

CVE VHI opened at C$2.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.29. Vitalhub Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.20 and a twelve month high of C$3.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the mental health, long term care, community health service, home health, social service, acute care, and hospital sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, Web-based assessment, and electronic healthcare record solutions.

