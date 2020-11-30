Elekta AB (publ)’s (EKTAY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $13.28 on Friday. Elekta AB has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

