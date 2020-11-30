Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Elementis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Elementis alerts:

Shares of EMNSF opened at $1.50 on Friday. Elementis has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.