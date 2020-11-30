Elitium Price Tops $1.94 on Major Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar. One Elitium token can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00009889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart. Elitium has a market cap of $58.34 million and $173,649.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00027199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00158826 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00287460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.99 or 0.00912549 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00443024 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00156523 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,077,677 tokens. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

