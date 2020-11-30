EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (EHT.V) (CVE:EHT) Stock Price Down 14.3%

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (EHT.V) (CVE:EHT) traded down 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 886,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 766,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $9.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (EHT.V) (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems in Canada. It provides modular building/home systems with integrated hybrid alternative energy systems. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels, ultra-light solar panels, controlled environment growing pods, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

