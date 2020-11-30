Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 150.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.82.

ET stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,384,066. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

