Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) (CVE:EWS) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) (CVE:EWS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.18. Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 9,923 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 million and a PE ratio of -11.25.

Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) Company Profile

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

