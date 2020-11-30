Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Tops $10.21

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. Ethereum Yield has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $175,281.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Yield token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.21 or 0.00052075 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded down 64.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00027199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00158826 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00287460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.99 or 0.00912549 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00443024 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00156523 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000 tokens. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars.

