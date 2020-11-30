Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) (LON:ECEL) Insider Sells £14,362.59 in Stock

Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) (LON:ECEL) insider Michael Scott sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78), for a total value of £14,362.59 ($18,764.82).

Shares of ECEL opened at GBX 219 ($2.86) on Monday. Eurocell plc has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 188.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 179.84. The firm has a market cap of $202.38 million and a PE ratio of -199.09.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 222 ($2.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Profiles and Building Plastics. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

