Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Guggenheim Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 615,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 28,695 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $161,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $83,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,604 shares of company stock valued at $95,687,773. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.18. 292,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,943,719. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

