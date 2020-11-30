Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 77.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.4% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda raised its position in shares of Facebook by 12,928.7% during the third quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda now owns 17,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Facebook by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,930,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $400,207,000 after purchasing an additional 350,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $272.87. 278,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,943,719. The company has a market capitalization of $791.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total value of $3,357,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total transaction of $115,292.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,604 shares of company stock valued at $95,687,773 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

