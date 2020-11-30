Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Acquires 1,480 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $47.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

