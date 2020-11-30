Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Acquires 2,925 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 339,719 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 10,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 21.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $280.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $288.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.89.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

