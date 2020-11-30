Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Acquires New Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCHP opened at $133.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average of $105.85. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $135.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.3685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.79.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,206 shares of company stock worth $1,039,588 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

