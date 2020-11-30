Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Buys 166 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.45.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $334.93 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $455,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,115.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,089,322. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

