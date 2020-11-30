Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Buys 330 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,877 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 24.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

NYSE UPS opened at $169.68 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.