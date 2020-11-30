Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Cuts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 2,270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays cut shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

United Rentals stock opened at $232.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $240.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.19.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

