Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after buying an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,276 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,610,000 after acquiring an additional 217,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,724,000 after acquiring an additional 419,478 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $67.69 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.87.

