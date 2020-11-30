Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 54,400 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 2.3% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $26,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,522 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,483 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $147.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $265.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $152.97.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

