Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,439 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 2.3% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,336,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 96,524 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,647 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,809,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,739,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,392,000 after purchasing an additional 54,917 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 29.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after purchasing an additional 611,278 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR opened at $221.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.67. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,110,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.