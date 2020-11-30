Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 192,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,317,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,955,000. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $59.07 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.