Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $58,848,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 195,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $138.65 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.83 and a 200-day moving average of $136.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,206 shares of company stock worth $6,671,930. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

