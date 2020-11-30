Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 67,724 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 50,906.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 255,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 255,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $120.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average of $99.96. The company has a market cap of $369.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.