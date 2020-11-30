Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $3.98 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 433,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 71,357 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,768,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

