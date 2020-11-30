Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $34.21 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,768 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 3.0% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $144.04 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.