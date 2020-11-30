Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $5.02 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $125.14 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.09 and its 200 day moving average is $113.26.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

