Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Increases Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

WRE opened at $23.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

