Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Increases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $827,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in ANSYS by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ANSYS by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $333.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $357.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.37.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

