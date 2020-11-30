Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Invests $2.18 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, BP PLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 88,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,179,000 after acquiring an additional 62,808 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $151.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

