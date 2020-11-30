Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after purchasing an additional 337,121 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $630,454,000 after purchasing an additional 141,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.86.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,771.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,212.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,818.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,662.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1,528.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.