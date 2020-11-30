Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,898 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 80,082 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 3.2% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $36,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $107.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average is $100.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,773 shares of company stock worth $13,600,558. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

