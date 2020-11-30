Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Purchases 330 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,161,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $124,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 397,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 113,449 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,994 shares of company stock worth $13,215,729. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

CSCO opened at $42.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

