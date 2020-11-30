Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Purchases 728 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after buying an additional 92,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,890,000 after buying an additional 1,170,764 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.35. 6,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,517,202. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.88. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $88.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

