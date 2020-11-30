Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Raises Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,306 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,580,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,197 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,476 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.0% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,814 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.6% during the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 7,307 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN opened at $317.31 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total transaction of $891,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,817,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $461,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,891 shares of company stock worth $8,582,040. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.22.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.