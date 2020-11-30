Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after buying an additional 2,314,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,272,000 after acquiring an additional 321,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,169,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,607,000 after acquiring an additional 873,164 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.