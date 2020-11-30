Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,278,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,981,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 635,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after buying an additional 39,330 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $123.22 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

