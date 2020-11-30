Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 109,663 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,361 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 109,663 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 3.1% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $36,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 220,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX opened at $97.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.20. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,755 shares of company stock worth $36,611,004 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

