Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 141,103 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141,103 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 1.9% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $22,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 67,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 202,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 18,889 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of TFC opened at $48.11 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $228,825. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

