Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 278 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 28.1% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $60.27 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $250.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

