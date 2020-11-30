Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 33,258 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 33,258 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 3.1% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $36,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 121,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 30,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $273.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $791.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,604 shares of company stock valued at $95,687,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

