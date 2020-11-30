Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 33,664 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 33,664 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 2.4% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 24,921.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after buying an additional 1,077,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after buying an additional 530,593 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,595,000 after buying an additional 462,046 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Stryker by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,065,000 after buying an additional 282,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.23.

SYK stock opened at $231.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $242.51. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

