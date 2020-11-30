Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 4,442 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.8% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,328 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,146,000 after acquiring an additional 97,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after acquiring an additional 462,211 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,702,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,685,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,367,000 after acquiring an additional 93,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $84.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

