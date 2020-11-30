Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 45,849 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC reduced its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,849 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries accounts for 2.0% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $23,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 30,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,825,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 345,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,918,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total value of $80,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $514,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,324 shares of company stock worth $1,735,618. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMI opened at $165.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $167.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

