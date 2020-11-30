Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 574 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.5% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 16.8% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 58.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of T opened at $28.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $206.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

