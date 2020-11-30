Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 58,406 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,406 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $73.20 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.