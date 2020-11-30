Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 6,836 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.9% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 45.7% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 7.5% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 21,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,772.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,657.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,525.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,208.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

