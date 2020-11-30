Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 939 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 482,537 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

