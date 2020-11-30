FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives $57.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday.

FGEN stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,710. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.68.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,662.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $133,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,220.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,175 in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in FibroGen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 258.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the third quarter worth $242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 331.3% in the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 172,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

