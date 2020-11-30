Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 11,933 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 250.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc owned approximately 0.11% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IPAY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.55. 172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,049. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.