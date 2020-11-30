Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires New Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000. Ball makes up about 1.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 156.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ball news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $944,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,096,319.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $415,879.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,672 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,347. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,332. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

